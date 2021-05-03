Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $505 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.13 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLOW. Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of PLOW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 64,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

