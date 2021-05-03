DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Position Increased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG opened at $56.66 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.24.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

