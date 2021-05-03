DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.36% from the company’s current price.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.24.

DKNG traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $57.71. 177,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,549,840. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DraftKings by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DraftKings by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in DraftKings by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,251,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,100,000 after purchasing an additional 322,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

