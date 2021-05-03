DragonVein Market Capitalization Tops $13.61 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for about $0.0887 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $13.61 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,826.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,008.81 or 0.01775264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.78 or 0.00643678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00066787 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001606 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

