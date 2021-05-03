DSLA Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.19 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $112.03 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00073229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00073268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.49 or 0.00895241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,078.02 or 0.10679783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00100408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047129 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,452,958,412 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

