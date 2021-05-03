DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $763,890.41 and $6,314.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00054531 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00026678 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010171 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006085 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

