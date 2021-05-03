Duke Energy (DUK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts expect Duke Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

