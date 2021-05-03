Dusk Network Hits Market Capitalization of $106.28 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Dusk Network has a market cap of $106.28 million and $11.17 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00071733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.51 or 0.00905330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,084.16 or 0.10602638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00101011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00047207 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

DUSK is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

