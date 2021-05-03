DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Gap Up to $29.27

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.27, but opened at $30.38. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 910 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXPE shares. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $597.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 2.80.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $232.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $84,562.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 48,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

