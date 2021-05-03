Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at CIBC

Research analysts at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DYNDF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of DYNDF stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. Dye & Durham has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $40.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

