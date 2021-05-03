Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading 8.2% Lower This Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $289,765.27 and approximately $180,743.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00070522 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003095 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 790,044 coins and its circulating supply is 369,207 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.