E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,544,100 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 2,040,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,360.3 days.

Shares of ENAKF stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

