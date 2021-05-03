Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Up 24.5% in April

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 356,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 690.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 44,985 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $1,623,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,256. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.53.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

