Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.40. 467,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,206. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 152.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $160,593.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,388,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 514,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 124,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.