Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.
Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.40. 467,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,206. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 152.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.
In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $160,593.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,388,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 514,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 124,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
