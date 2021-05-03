Eastern Bank Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,880 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after buying an additional 145,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after acquiring an additional 61,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $224.89 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.32 and its 200-day moving average is $208.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

