Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $117.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $117.56. The company had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,870. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 47,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

