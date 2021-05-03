Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $117.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.
Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $117.56. The company had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,870. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 47,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
