Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Down 20.6% in April

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 502,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 129.6% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 294,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 166,471 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 172,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,253,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 93,904 shares during the period.

NYSE EFT traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $14.26. 1,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,362. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

