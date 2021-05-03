EchoStar (SATS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect EchoStar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SATS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.25. 3,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,780. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $35.33.

SATS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

