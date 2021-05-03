Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Update

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Edenred stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. Edenred has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EDNMY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

