Edoc Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 10th (OTCMKTS:ADOCU)

Edoc Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ADOCU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 10th. Edoc Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADOCU opened at $10.18 on Monday. Edoc Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

