Edoc Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 10th (OTCMKTS:ADOCU)

Edoc Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ADOCU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 10th. Edoc Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADOCU opened at $10.18 on Monday. Edoc Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18.
About Edoc Acquisition
Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.