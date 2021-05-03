Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Update

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,003 shares of company stock worth $26,173,339 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 198,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 4,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.34. 61,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,129. The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

