Effect.AI (EFX) Price Tops $0.0890 on Exchanges

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0890 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $22.44 million and $95,775.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00061342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.08 or 0.00335820 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00031970 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

