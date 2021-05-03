Efficient Advisors LLC Acquires 74,216 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,216 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after buying an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.05. 131,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,860,246. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30.

