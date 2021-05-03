Efficient Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $420.10. The stock had a trading volume of 204,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,959. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $422.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.