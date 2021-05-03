Efficient Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,529 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 651,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,114,672. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.