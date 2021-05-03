Efficient Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,405 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 191,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 266,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $53.07. 223,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,988,830. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

