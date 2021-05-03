Efficient Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $45,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,629. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.09.

