Efficient Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.02. 78,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,688. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $136.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.