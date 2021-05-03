Einsteinium One Day Trading Volume Reaches $110,290.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $106.15 million and $110,290.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.53 or 0.00508494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,614,670 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

