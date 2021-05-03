Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Plans $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Eli Lilly and has increased its dividend by 42.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.21 on Monday, hitting $185.98. The stock had a trading volume of 123,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,536. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.55. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

