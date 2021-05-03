Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Plans $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.
Eli Lilly and has increased its dividend by 42.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:LLY traded up $3.21 on Monday, hitting $185.98. The stock had a trading volume of 123,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,536. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.55. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
