Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 7,720,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of LLY opened at $182.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.30 and its 200 day moving average is $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
