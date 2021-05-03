Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 7,720,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of LLY opened at $182.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.30 and its 200 day moving average is $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

