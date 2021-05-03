Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,661 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $25,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

NYSE EMR opened at $90.49 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

