Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

NYSE:EMR opened at $90.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

