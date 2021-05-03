Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Up 28.6% in April

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:EMMA opened at $1.20 on Monday. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.
