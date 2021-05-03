Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Up 28.6% in April

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EMMA opened at $1.20 on Monday. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

