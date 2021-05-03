Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encore Wire.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded up $2.31 on Monday, reaching $76.99. 93,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,916. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82. Encore Wire has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.