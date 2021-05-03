Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Down to $3.55

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.46. Enel Chile shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 1,062 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $829.32 million for the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.
About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.
