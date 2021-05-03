Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Down to $3.55

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.46. Enel Chile shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 1,062 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $829.32 million for the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

