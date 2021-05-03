Energo Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Energo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a total market cap of $472,155.58 and approximately $3,094.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energo has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00071733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $519.51 or 0.00905330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,084.16 or 0.10602638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00101011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00047207 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

