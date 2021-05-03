Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENPH. Northland Securities lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

ENPH opened at $139.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.19. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $68,251,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

