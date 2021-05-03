Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

ENPH stock opened at $139.25 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,728,000 after purchasing an additional 221,214 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after buying an additional 420,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

