Entain (ENT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Entain (LON: ENT) recently:

4/23/2021 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/16/2021 – Entain had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a GBX 1,697 ($22.17) price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Entain had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,647 ($21.52) to GBX 1,872 ($24.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Entain had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,644 ($21.48) to GBX 1,628 ($21.27). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2021 – Entain had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Entain had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,601 ($20.92) to GBX 1,647 ($21.52). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Entain stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,691.50 ($22.10). 1,537,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Entain Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,815.66 ($23.72). The stock has a market cap of £9.90 billion and a PE ratio of 172.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,577.13.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.