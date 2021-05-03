Entegris (ENTG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2021 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Entegris is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

4/26/2021 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

4/22/2021 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Entegris is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

4/16/2021 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

4/9/2021 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

4/8/2021 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

4/1/2021 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

3/31/2021 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $111.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,662. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Entegris Inc alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 20,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,426,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,248.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.