EOS Force (EOSC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $98,992.00

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, EOS Force has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. EOS Force has a market cap of $16.85 million and approximately $98,992.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00061949 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.22 or 0.00335274 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009541 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00032040 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

