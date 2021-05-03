EOSDT Market Cap Achieves $2.63 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.63 million and $39,475.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00064366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00276896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.61 or 0.01120292 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.18 or 0.00725516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,878.08 or 0.99998725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

