Eq LLC Buys 8,892 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eq LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.0% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $420.93. The company had a trading volume of 117,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,959. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $422.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

