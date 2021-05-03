Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 76,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,307,653 shares.The stock last traded at $8.29 and had previously closed at $8.09.

EQX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 17.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 16.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

