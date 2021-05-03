Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNRC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.69.

Shares of GNRC opened at $323.95 on Monday. Generac has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.67.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Generac by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.