Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.29.

TXRH stock opened at $107.02 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average is $84.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after buying an additional 468,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,849,000 after acquiring an additional 148,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $2,697,542.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.