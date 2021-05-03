Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Encompass Health Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Encompass Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

EHC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.