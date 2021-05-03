Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for USANA Health Sciences, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barbero now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%.

USNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:USNA opened at $89.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.39. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $276,128.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jim Brown sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $69,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473 over the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.