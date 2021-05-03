Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Driven Brands in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DRVN. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

DRVN stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

